Tulare County Library presents Green Communities Grant Programs

Tulare County Library was one of 20 California libraries awarded a Sustainable California Libraries grant for Green Communities. The Library’s grant provides workshops and books about reducing food insecurity, strengthening local food systems, clean water access, and water advocacy. Our partners in this effort are FoodLink, Tulare County to highlight strengthening local food systems and partnered with Community Water Center to highlight water access issues and water justice.

FoodLink, Tulare County presentations:

Food Sovereignty at Home: Visalia Branch, Saturday, February 11, 2023 10am-12pm

Seed Sovereignty: Seed Saving and Hand Winnowing : Lindsay Branch Friday, March 17, 2023 3-5pm

Worms, Waste & Wonder: Vermiculture & Composting : Exeter Branch Tuesday, April 18, 2023 3:30-5:30pm

Earthen Seed Library : Pixley Branch Wednesday, May 3, 2023 2-4pm

Community Water Center presentations:

Water Access and Water Contamination : Orosi Branch Thursday, March 9, 2023 4:30-5:30pm, Springville Branch Friday, March 24, 2023 4:30-5:30pm, Farmersville Branch Thursday, April 20, 2023 4:30-5:30pm, Pixley Branch Thursday, April 6, 2023 4:30pm – 5:30pm, Pop Up at Woodville Elementary School Friday, May 26, 4:30-5:30pm, Woodville Elementary School/Pop-Up Library- 5/5 & 5/26, 4:30-5:30 pm.

Water Justice and How to Get Involved : Orosi Branch Thursday, May 18, 2023 4:30-5:30pm, Springville Branch Friday, June 2, 2023 4:30-5:30pm, Farmersville Branch Thursday, June 29, 2023 4:30-5:30pm, Pixley Branch Thursday June 15, 2023 4:30-5:30pm, Pop Up at Woodville Elementary School Friday, May 26, 4:30-5:30pm

The Green Ideas for Tulare County grant is supported in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an adult and family literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org.