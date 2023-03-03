Tulare County Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught set to retire in March

Tulare County’s Health Officer, Dr. Karen Haught, has announced her retirement as the county’s top health official, effective March 17. The announcement comes following an extensive career in public service spanning over 20 years.

Dr. Haught joined the Health & Human Services Agency in 2002 as the Medical Director for Tulare County’s health clinics and California Children’s Services Program. She was appointed the Health Officer in 2006, where she most recently provided tireless oversight and guidance in the local public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Tulare County as a member of the Tulare County Department of Public Health, and I have deeply appreciated the leadership and commitment from our Public Health staff as we have worked together over the years,” shared Dr. Haught.

After a long and successful career, Dr. Haught will be greatly missed by the County, her colleagues, and the community she has served so well. As the County recruits for the next Tulare County Health Officer, the current Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Overton, will respond to health officer matters.