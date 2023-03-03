Jennah Creason wins county’s first-ever girls state wrestling title

This past weekend, Redwood High School’s Jennah Creason became Tulare County’s first-ever girls state champion wrestler. Creason pinned Adelaida Fernandez of Birmingham (Van Nuys) in a minute and 42 seconds in the 143-pound championship match in the CIF State Girls Wrestling Championship at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Creason finished the season undefeated and won area and masters championships too. Also from Redwood, Audrey Segura (150 lbs) placed sixth. From Golden West, Jacklyn Green (170 lbs) placed fifth and Salana Camacho (189 lbs) placed fifth. All four wrestlers also won Central Section Masters championships in their respective weight classes.

As a team, Redwood (Visalia) placed ninth overall at State, while Golden West (Visalia) tied for 10th.

From the boys wrestlers who placed at state were: Caleb Rivas (Golden West, 113 lbs) who placed eighth, Jacob Perez (Monache-Porterville, 132 lbs) placed sixth, Thomas Thongseng (Exeter Union, 145 lbs) placed eighth, and Dominic Wilson (Tulare Union, 220 lbs) placed eighth.

Prior to masters and the state championships, Redwood High School boys won the CIF Central Section Division II title.

For more information on section championship results, visit www.cifcs.org. For state championship results, visit www.cifstate.org.