City of Hanford, Adventist Health launch Walk with a Doc program

The City of Hanford and Adventist Health are joining forces to encourage Hanford residents to take a step toward better health with Walk with a Doc, a health program that brings doctors and community members together to walk every third Saturday of the month.

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation.

“This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the world,” said City of Hanford Parks & Community Services Director Brad Albert. “I’m very pleased to bring this exciting and simple program to Hanford as it has shown such improved health results for countless people around the world.”

The Walk is open to the community. Participation is free and pre-registration is not required. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with an Adventist Health doctor, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the Walk. Adventist Health’s mobile care unit, which provides high-quality, convenient healthcare with an emphasis on wellness, prevention, and family medicine, will also be on site.

“Walk with a Doc is honored to team up with the City of Hanford and Adventist Health. By incorporating this program into the practice, they are demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community,” said Dr. David Sabgir, founder of Walk with a Doc.

“There’s no question that increasing exercise, even moderately, reduces the risks of many diseases, including coronary heart disease, breast and colon cancer and Type 2 diabetes,” said Adventist Health Ambulatory Medical Officer Dr. Raul Ayala. “Research has even shown that you could gain two hours of life for each hour that you exercise regularly.”

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:

Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels

Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity

Enhance mental well-being

Reduce the risk of osteoporosis

Hanford joins a growing list of communities worldwide that have started local Walk with a Doc (WWAD) programs. WWAD was started by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, OH. He has walked with patients and community members nearly every weekend since 2005.

Learn more about Walk with a Doc at www.walkwithadoc.org.