Bored Teachers Comedy Tour headed to Visalia Fox on July 20

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour will be hitting the Visalia Fox Theatre stage on Thursday, July 20th! This group of teachers are the ultimate definition of hilarious! Imagine sitting in the audience and hearing the most funny, gruesome and awesome stories about kids in the classroom. To purchase tickets, please go to www.foxvisalia.org, call The Fox at 559-625-1369 or stop by 308 W. Main Street, M – F, 10AM – 4PM.

A little about the show….Bored Teachers Comedy Tour continues to bring laughs to educators around the country! More than ever, teachers need an outlet to talk AND laugh about what is really happening in the classroom.

November, 2022 – Upon popular request from their fans, a Bored Teachers Comedy Tour has been born. ‘Bored Teachers’ is the largest entertainment platform for teacher in the worls, with over 4.5 million followers across social platforms (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) and +20 million views every month on their viral comedy videos. The tour includes some of the country’s most hilarious and well-known teacher comedians in the business who have millions of combined followers on social channels. After +80 shows in 2022, the teacher comedy group will be making its way around the country again in 2023 with +150 shows projected to be booked! Now, more than ever teachers need to laugh and ‘Bored Teachers’ is excited to bring this show to as many towns axross the country, as possible. For a complete listing of all tour stops visit the ‘Bored Teachers’ website at www.boredteachers.com/comedy-tour.