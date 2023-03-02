Lindsay Art Association hosting 2023 Orange Blossom Festival Art Show

Lindsay Art Association in conjunction with Lindsay Cultural Arts Council and the Lindsay Museum and Gallery, will present the 2023 Orange Blossom Festival Art Show, opening Friday, March 31 at the Lindsay Museum and Gallery. The show will run through Sunday, May 5th, with the reception for the artists scheduled for Friday, March 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Artists wishing to enter the show should deliver their work to the Museum and Gallery on March 19th or 20th between 12pm and 4pm. The Museum and Gallery is located at 165 North Gale Hill Avenue, in Lindsay. The judged show will feature the work of Tulare County adult artists, college students in the open division and high school artists in the Student division working in a wide variety of media. Ribbons will be awarded in each of several media categories including Oils, Watercolors, Acrylics, Dry Pastels, Sculpture, Photography, Digital Art, Ceramics, gourd Art and Weaving.

The reception for the artists on Friday, March 31st from 5pm to 7pm will feature the Orange Blossom Queen and court who will discuss the events of the past week and their future goals. Lindsay’s Honored Couple will also make an appearance at the reception ahead of Saturday parade through downtown Lindsay.

Please come to Lindsay to see the 2023 Orange Blossom Festival Art Show, enjoy the reception. Refreshments will be served and you can mix and mingle with old friends too. See you there.

The Museum’s regulars hours are Sunday and Friday, 12pm to 4 pm.

For additional information, contact Bill Tungate at 559-709-6178 or email [email protected]