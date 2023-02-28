Emergency Repair of a Sanitary Sewer Main on Bridge St. in Visalia Starts Tomorrow

Sanitary sewer work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 1, 2023, weather permitting, at Bridge Street, south of Noble Avenue, for emergency repairs to the sanitary sewer main.

“The sewer work will occur in two phases for a total of three days,” shared Orlando Rosales, Engineering Technician. “For the first phase, traffic will be flagged around the work zone on Wednesday, March 1. The second phase will close Bridge Street to traffic between Noble Avenue and Myrtle Avenue on Thursday and Friday.”

While the work is dependent on weather and road conditions, construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily throughout the three-day duration. During the closure of Bridge Street on Thursday and Friday, the road is planned to reopen at 4 p.m. daily.

Southbound traffic on Bridge Street will be detoured to Santa Fe Street via Noble Avenue and northbound traffic on Bridge Street will be detoured to Court Street via Tulare Avenue.

Throughout the project, Public Safety will have emergency access to the roadway and local traffic will be allowed to residences and businesses as needed.

The sanitary sewer work had to be rescheduled multiple times due to the recent storm systems, but the contractor performing the emergency repairs plans to complete the work during the brief dry period that is forecasted Wednesday, March 1 through Friday, March 3.

Message boards were placed on Bridge Street on Wednesday, February 22 to provide one week’s notice prior to the originally scheduled closure. Although message boards were changed as the work was rescheduled, the original plan to start work on Wednesday, March 1st will proceed due to the change in weather.

The contractor has been in constant communication with Washington Elementary School, nearby residents, and businesses throughout the entirety of the project and has provided updates on the work schedule as it has changed.

“We understand the rescheduling of this work may have caused confusion,” added Rosales. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of those directly affected by this repair work as we attempt to plan accordingly to conform with the weather.”

The traveling public is advised to seek an alternate route and to avoid the area due to expected delays.

For more information on this project, contact Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician, by calling (559) 713-4414 or emailing [email protected].