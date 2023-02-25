California Bountiful TV season to begin on Feb. 25

California Bountiful TV, the California Farm Bureau’s weekly program that connects people with the food they eat and the farmers and ranchers who grow and raise it, will debut its new season Feb. 25 with new host and executive producer Aubrey Aquino.

A California native raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Aquino is a longtime media professional in lifestyle and entertainment television. Before joining the California Farm Bureau last summer, she was a host for Bay Area LIFE on ABC 7 KGO-TV in San Francisco, as well as for Your California Life on ABC 10 KXTV in Sacramento.

Her media experience also includes work for CNN, E! News, the NFL Network and iHeart Media.

“The show is about the people, places, food and farms that make California so delicious,” Aquino said of the new California Bountiful TV season. “There’s farm to fork, farm to beauty, farm to closet, agritourism and, of course, California wines. Plus, I’m a California girl, so it’s exciting to be telling these stories about California’s bounty.”

For a preview of the program, visit bit.ly/3xqGOl6 and californiabountiful.com, which also features Farm Bureau’s award-winning California Bountiful magazine. California Bountiful TV may be seen on the following stations:

KCAL Los Angeles, Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

KCBA 35 Monterey-Salinas, Fridays at 12 p.m.

KMAX 31 Sacramento, Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

KUSI 51 San Diego, Sundays at 11:30 a.m.

KRON 4 San Francisco Bay Area, Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

KHSL 12 Chico-Redding, Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 6 a.m.

KVPT 18 Fresno-Visalia, Sundays at 11:30 a.m.

KSBY 6 Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo, Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 5 a.m.

KMIR 36 Palm Springs, Saturdays at 3:30 p.m.

KERO 23 Bakersfield, Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.

RFD-TV (Dish channel 230, DirecTV channel 345), Sundays at 8 a.m.

