Tulare Hospital Board Announces New CEO

Following a public recruitment and interview process, the Tulare Local Healthcare District Board of Directors has appointed Randy Dodd as the new District Chief Executive Officer.

Dodd is the former President of Adventist Health-Tulare, and was largely responsible for

reopening the hospital in record time. Adventist Health leased the former Tulare District Hospital and reopened it in 2018.

“He brings a unique knowledge and experience about Adventist Health and the medical facilities and needs in Tulare,” said District Board Vice-President Mike Jamaica. “He’s been our interim CEO and the passion and vision he has for our future is incredible!”, added Board Member Xavier Avila.

Dodd has a Bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Master’s degree coursework in organizational leadership from National University. He previously worked for 25 years with Adventist Health until 2020, and recently completed opening the new Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital as the CEO.

The Board’s newest member, Jevon Price, commented, “He already is proving his worth by implementing better administrative systems and developing proposals to bring more doctors to Tulare and complete the unfinished, but state-of-the-art tower. We are paying more than in the past because his value is well worth it.”

“In my remaining career, I want to do meaningful work that makes a difference in a community,” said Dodd. “Tulare has so much promise; I am excited to help fulfill the potential we saw and started back in 2018.”

Dodd’s appointment is subject to finalization of his compensation package by the Board.