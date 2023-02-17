Visalia Fox graced with multiple sold-out shows, offers new way to get tickets before the public

The Visalia Fox Theater hit the ground running in 2023 with more than eight sold-out shows. The Fox has definitely kicked those gears into overdrive with spectacular performances, bringing high energy back to Downtown Visalia.

Visalia Fox Theatre’s Executive Director says, “Bringing the Fox Theatre back to life with world-class artists is one thing, but having sold-out performances, well, that will put the iconic Visalia Fox Theatre back on the map. So, if you want to attend an event at our historical Theatre, get your tickets early!” Events have been selling out at the theatre since December 2022, beginning with comedian Steve Trevino and, most recently, uprising country superstar Lainey Wilson that graced our stage on January 14, 2023.

Our local downtown community also celebrates with us, as the Manager of Sequoia Brewing Company, Haylie Silva, said, “It’s an exciting thing to see more patrons frequenting the businesses of downtown Visalia because of the sold-out shows at The Fox theater. We have loved seeing new and familiar faces coming through our doors more often and are grateful that these events bring great talent to Visalia to help our local economy thrive even more.”

The Visalia Fox Theatre now has a member-only club, the Fox Pass. The Fox Pass will allow members to buy tickets before they are available to the general public. It will also include a free entrance to our Fox Movie nights (for you and a guest) and a Visalia Fox Theatre tote bag. To find out more about the Visalia Fox’s events and Fox Pass or to purchase tickets, please call 559-625-1369, stop by our office at 308 W. Main Street, or visit us at www.foxvisalia.org.