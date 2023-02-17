Tulare County Panhellenic Awards Scholarships

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to you today to brag about some exceptional young adult women in our county. Congratulations are in order to the following sorority women for earning an academic scholarship from Tulare County Panhellenic. Our organization awarded a total of $4,000 in scholarship awards. These women are leaders in their organizations and academic achievers. We are proud of our collegiate sisters!

1. Claire Collins – ΧΩ – UC Davis

2. Kelly Owens – ΑΔΠ – Texas Christian University

3. Molly Collins – ΑΔΠ – UC Davis

4. Riley Bramble – KAO – Texas Tech University

5. Chloe Lambert – ΣK – University of Alabama

6. Michaela Ashford – ΔΖ – CSU San Marcos

7. Isabella Nevarez – ΚΚΓ – Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

We are currently accepting applications for our scholarships to be awarded for the 2023 – 2024 school year. The due date is July 1, 2023. The application is available on our website at www.tcpanhellenic.org.

Tulare County Panhellenic is associated with National Panhellenic Council. Our organization is over 40 years old and has awarded close to $200,000 in scholarships over its lifetime. We stand for service, through the development of character inspired by the close contact and deep friendship of individual sororities and Panhellenic members. Our objectives are to be of service to Tulare County women who plan to attend a college or university that have sororities, and by having recruitment information available for them. We award scholarships to affiliated Tulare County women. We promote sorority friendship by having 4 social functions a year. Our philanthropy, adopted in 1989, is supporting domestic violence victims through Family Services of Tulare County.

We invite all women who are members of an NPC affiliated sorority to join our organization. Please reach out to Susan Owen for membership and event information at (818)261-2389.

Deene Souza, Tulare County Panhellenic

Publicity Chairwoman