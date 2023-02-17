Several Tulare County schools earn recognition from the California Department of Education

On Monday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that 37 schools throughout the state were recognized as Model Continuation High Schools for 2023. Of those schools, two came from Tulare County: Citrus High School in Porterville and John J. Cairns Continuation High School in Lindsay.

Citrus High School was one of the model schools highlighted in the state’s announcement. The announcement stated:

Citrus High School in Porterville not only values each student but also is committed to building relationships with each student as staff “meet them where they are” and help students grow into the adults they were destined to become. Peer tutoring at the local elementary school and serving as camp counselors boost student confidence and worth but also truly connect the school to the community itself.

Last week, Pleasant View Elementary School District in Porterville/Poplar was also named a high-performing California middle grades school. The district was recognized as part of the 2023 California Schools to Watch program. Pleasant View was one of 36 new schools to be recognized, while 41 schools reapplied to the program, demonstrated their sustained progress, and were redesignated as 2023 California Schools to Watch.

For more information on the middle school recognition, visit www.cde.ca.gov/nr/ne/yr23/yr23rel10.asp.

For more information on the continuation high school recognition, visit www.cde.ca.gov/nr/ne/yr23/yr23rel11.asp.