PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties LGBT Library to hold ‘Reading with Love’ book sale

The PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties/Donald Broyles Memorial Library is hosted at The Source LGBT+ Center. Over the years, PFLAG and The Source have received donations of books, including the 400+ book collection of Tiana Arruda, who was a Latina lesbian activist in the Bay Area some 50 years ago.

The Arruda collection, 63 issues of Sinister Wisdom (a lesbian literary journal), and 100 books removed from our library have been donated to the Special Collections Research Center at Fresno State’s library. They will become part of the permanent collection there.

Unfortunately, the burgeoning library was unavailable to the public during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic, then at the end of 2021 during the move to larger quarters at The Source’s new campus in Visalia, and then again from the summer of 2022 with remodeling work being done. The Source now has an updated Community Center, and the library is once again open to the public. Duplicated, outdated, and poor condition books have been removed, and the library at The Source looks better than ever.

The remaining books removed from the library at will be available for purchase to the public this Sunday, February 19, from 12:00 pm to 2:30 pm, at The Source LGBT+ Center’s Community Center, 109 NW 2nd, Visalia. Books are available for a donation of $0.25 per book or $1 for a bag of books. Proceeds from the ‘Reading with Love’ event are for the benefit of PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties. There will be packaged snacks and water available.

PFLAG Tulare & Kings Counties is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.