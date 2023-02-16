Friday Night Live Lip Sync returns with “Let’s Glow” theme, teams invited to register to compete

The CHOICES Friday Night Live (FNL) program is gearing up for the return of its high-energy, annual FNL Lip Sync Battle. The long-running live event is open to all 6th-8th grade students in Tulare County. Teachers are invited to register their teams of students by March 1. To register and for information about competition rules, visit forms.gle/UTBiMNjrgs98bT568.

The theme of this year’s Lip Sync Battle is “Let’s Glow.” Performers are encouraged to dress in neon or black light costumes as they perform their original routines at the Visalia Convention Center Friday evening, April 28. Schools can enter one act per category – lip sync, dance, and novelty, which welcomes students to create skit-like routines using props.

The FNL Lip Sync Battle was created over 30 years ago as a fun, life-affirming event to help young people develop their courage and inner strength to lead lives free from alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and gangs.

For more information on the FNL Lip Sync Battle, contact Brittaney Quinonez at [email protected], or at (559) 651-0155.