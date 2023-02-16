COS: Thank you for your vote on Measure C

College of the Sequoias Bond Measure C passed with over 55% of the vote during the November 2022 election. COS would like to share a sincere Thank You to all voters who supported Measure C. Bringing a four-year University Center to Tulare County was made possible by you.

College of the Sequoias University Center will support the existing partnership between College of the Sequoias (COS) and California State University, Fresno (CSUF) that currently provides students with the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree from CSUF while remaining on the COS campus in Visalia, California. The University Center offers a range of undergraduate degree programs in fields such as business, criminal justice, nursing, and education.

Students who enroll in the University Center can take advantage of the resources and support provided by both COS and CSUF, including academic advising, tutoring, and access to campus facilities. The program is designed to be convenient and flexible, with classes offered during the day, in the evenings, and online to accommodate the schedules of working students.

The University Center is an excellent option for students who are looking to earn a bachelor’s degree while staying close to home, or for those who prefer the smaller, more personal atmosphere of a community college. It is also a great option for students who want to save money by starting their higher education at a community college before transferring to a four-year institution.

College of the Sequoias anticipates expanding the current partnership with Fresno State and providing opportunities for other four-year Universities to host programs. A design task force will begin work this spring with construction slated to begin in 2025. The anticipated opening is Fall 2027.