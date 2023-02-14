Road Depression Repair to Start Wednesday

On January 21, a road depression was found on Visalia’s Mooney Boulevard, just north of Riggin Avenue. At the time of the discovery, the City of Visalia Public Works Department installed a temporary plate to securely cover the depression until crews were able to fully diagnose and plan the needed repairs.

Repair work will commence on Wednesday, February 15 to permanently resolve the road depression. The roadway is expected to be open by close of business on Friday, February 17 barring any delays or unexpected conditions.

“We understand the concern at the time of the road depression’s discovery and have continued to monitor the effectiveness and safety of the temporary plate put in place on that Saturday,” said City of Visalia Public Works Director, Nick Bartsch. “We appreciate the patience of nearby residents and anyone traveling in the area as we work to permanently resolve the depression this week.”

To allow for repairs as quickly as possible, temporary traffic control will be in place 24 hours a day starting Wednesday, February 15 through the project’s completion. Repair work will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily with lane closures and delays expected.

During this time, Mooney Boulevard will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes from Riggin Avenue to W. Corvina Avenue. The existing northbound lanes of Mooney Boulevard will facilitate one lane of traffic for each direction.

In addition to these lane closures, the Mooney Boulevard entrance of Shannon Village Market will remain closed 24 hours a day. To access businesses in Shannon Village Market, such as Super Taco and Valero, drivers can enter from Riggin Ave.

“We recommend seeking an alternate route during the scheduled repairs,” added Bartsch. “We urge motorists to use caution when driving through the construction zone if they are unable to avoid the work area.”

For questions regarding the road depression repair, please call (559) 713-4186 or email [email protected]