Recruitment Now Open for Visalia Planning Commission

The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the Visalia City Council concerning land use, building, subdivisions, administers the Zoning Ordinance and handles matters that affect the growth and development of Visalia.

The Commission meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Additional work sessions and meetings may be scheduled to address specific matters. This position requires the filing of a Fair Political Practices Commission Conflict of Interest Form 700.

Recruitment for the position will continue until Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The date and format of the interviews will depend upon the number of applications received. The Council would consider formally appointing the Planning Commissioners on a date to be determined for the term beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2025.

Applications are available on the City’s website at www.visalia.city on the “Committees/Commissions” page and will be accepted until 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Applications may be submitted to the City Clerk’s office at 220 N. Santa Fe, Visalia, CA 93292 or via email to Michelle Nicholson, Chief Deputy City Clerk, at [email protected].