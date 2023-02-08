Gotti’s Kitchen Grand Opening Friday at West Hills College Lemoore – Fun, Food, and Prizes

On Friday, February 10, from 4:30 to 7:00 pm, Gotti’s Kitchen, a new restaurant serving Lemoore and the surrounding communities will host a grand opening on the campus of West Hills College Lemoore in the Student Union.

“We are so excited Gotti’s Kitchen has found a home on our campus,” said West Hills College Lemoore President James Preston. “We welcome our students, staff, and the surrounding communities to join us and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon and great food.”

DJ Danny Boy will be playing music throughout the event. Local vendors will be present, and face painting will also be available for the younger guests.

Additionally, guests have an opportunity to enter a raffle and win prizes. All guests will be given a raffle ticket upon entry.

“We are so pleased Gotti’s Kitchen has joined the Golden Eagle family,” said Preston. “The first month that we have had them on campus, they have shown us what Gotti’s Kitchen is all about: great food, great price, and great service,” said Preston

Gotti’s Kitchen is open Monday – Saturday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and serves students and the community.

For more information about Gotti’s Kitchen, Visit: https://www.westhillscollege.com/lemoore/student-life/food-and-basic-needs/food-resources.php