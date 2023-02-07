Tulare Local Healthcare District Board of Directors District 1 Residents: We Invite You to Join Us!

The Board of Directors of the Tulare Local Healthcare District is soliciting

letters of interest from District 1 Residents to fill a vacancy on the Board. Board Director Brandon Taylor stepped aside due to a work schedule conflict.

Minimum Requirements – To be considered, a candidate must be qualified to vote for the office being sought at the time of application and maintain residency in District 1. A candidate cannot be a District management employee or board member for any other hospital serving the same area.

Term – The term of this office commences upon appointment and administration of

the oath of office, and expires following the certification of the results of the

November 2024 general election.

Selection – The Board of Directors will consider eligible candidates on Wednesday,

February 22, 2023.

To Apply – Deliver a letter indicating interest and qualifications via email to

[email protected] or to Tulare Local Healthcare

District, P.O. Box 1136, Tulare, CA 93275.

Deadline – Letters of interest MUST BE RECEIVED BY 5 PM, MONDAY,

FEBRUARY 20, 2023. Postmarks prior to the deadline are not sufficient for

acceptance.

Compensation – This Board position is voluntary, and there are no benefits.

To confirm residency within the geographic boundaries of District 1, please contact

Tulare County Registrar of Voters at (559) 624-7300 (or visit

https://electedl.tularecounty.ca.gov/electiondatalookup/), or contact District staff at

(559) 656-1301. The District’s boundary map can be found at

https://www.tularelocalhealthcaredistrict.org/current-service-area-boundary-map.

Please contact district staff at [email protected] or (559) 656-1301 if you have questions or require assistance.