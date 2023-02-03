Registration open for Social-Emotional Learning Summit May 6 at SCICON

Registration is now open for the 2023 Social-Emotional Learning Summit, which will be held Saturday, May 6 at the Clemmie Gill School of Science and Conservation (SCICON) in Springville.

The summit will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Registration is sponsored by CalHOPE. There is a materials fee of $65 that includes a continental breakfast and lunch. To register, visit https://forms.gle/JikxJNWtVyYNbDRE6.

At the summit, attendees will have the opportunity to connect, experience, and imagine through nature and breakout sessions – “adventures” – of their choice. Adventures include creating art, acts of service, trail walks, and yoga. There will also be sessions on topics such as aggression replacement training, mindfulness, self-care, and much more.

For a complete list of adventures, visit tcoe.org/SELSummit.

Along with connecting with others, the summit will help attendees strategize approaches to better connect students and families to school. It will also help attendees elevate student voices and design school systems with students, families, and their communities.

In the morning, Youth Equity Stewardship (YES!) founders Benjie Howard and Wade Antonio Colwell will be joined by Orosi High School student leaders for the keynote portion of the event.

Benjie Howard is the executive director of New Wilderness Project, an outdoor education program focused on developing youth leadership for equity and land justice. He is the co-founder of Youth Equity Stewardship (YES!), a program offering an inter-generational, experiential, arts-based approach to school change efforts in public education. He is a touring singer-songwriter with four albums, including his collaborative 2016 release with YES! co-founder Wade Antonio Colwell.

Wade Antonio Colwell gratefully serves geographically diverse school communities as a poet, author, teacher, songwriter, facilitator, mentor, and performance artist. He is inspired by a growing social movement of collective reciprocity, where students, teachers, families, support staff, administrators, and the community at large realize the mutual benefit of healthy relationships, inclusive practices, and equitable educational environments.

For more information about the summit, visit tcoe.org/SELSummit or contact Lisa Lemus at (559) 302-3629 or [email protected]