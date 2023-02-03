Farm Bureau awards FFA jackets to local students

Tulare County Farm Bureau will award the signature blue corduroy FFA jacket to local students through the Blue Jacket Bonanza program. Launched in 2012, Blue Jacket Bonanza was developed to provide area students involved in FFA, who may not have the financial means, a chance to earn their own uniform jacket. Today many chapters in the County take advantage of this program and more than 200 jackets have been awarded to students by Tulare County Farm Bureau since 2012.

To be granted a jacket the students completed an application process, participated in personal interviews with the Blue Jacket Bonanza selection committee and have completed set hours of community service.

“These outstanding students have earned their very own FFA jacket to wear at the various FFA events and activities they plan to take part in during their high school career,” said TCFB President Matt Watkins.

Students will be recognized and awarded their jackets at a special awards night on January 18, at the Exeter Memorial Building at 6:30 pm.

“This program provides a way for Farm Bureau to make an investment in young people who are motivated and excited to further their education in agriculture thru the FFA,” stated Randy Wallace, Education Committee Chair.

FFA helps the next generation rise up to meet tomorrow’s challenges. Its members explore their interests and develop their own unique skills and talents through FFA activities, career development events and competitions. By helping to prepare the leaders of tomorrow, Farm Bureau is guaranteeing a brighter future for all.

The program is made possible through generous donors including: Walt and Ellen Gorelick, Bret and Tamara Hillman, Linda Prentiss, Geneva Shannon Orlopp, Pixley Lions Club, Kiwanis Club of Woodlake, Nielsen and Associates Insurance Services, Robert Mailand, Prime Dirt, Tulare County Cattlewomen, Tulare County Dairy Women, and the Tulare County Farm Bureau’s Education and Scholarship Charitable Fund.

The following students are the Blue Jacket Bonanza recipients for this year: