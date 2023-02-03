Congressman Valadao co-sponsors bill to prohibit China from purchasing U.S. farmland

On Thursday, Congressman David G. Valadao (CA-22) joined Congressman Dan Newhouse (WA-04) to introduce the Prohibition of Agricultural Land for the People’s Republic of China Act. Chinese ownership of domestic agricultural land has increased from $81 million in 2010 to $1.8 billion in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The large-scale state backing for these investments indicates a broader strategy from Beijing to control U.S. farmland.

“Increased ownership of U.S. farmland by foreign adversaries like China is an alarmingly growing trend that poses a risk to our national and economic security,” said Congressman Valadao. “Farmers in the Central Valley produce a quarter of our nation’s food with less than one percent of our nation’s farmland. We cannot sit idly by while China strategically purchases the rich land in our own backyard, jeopardizing our nation’s food security and giving China control over our food supply. I’m glad to join my colleague and fellow farmer Rep. Newhouse to introduce the Prohibition of Agricultural Land for the People’s Republic of China Act, which will ensure American farms are kept out of the hands of our adversaries.”

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is a threat to American democracy. The United States is engaged in a great power struggle with the CCP, and we must respond with tough policies that will protect our farmland and food supply chain,” said Congressman Newhouse. “We should be taking every action we can to strengthen our domestic production while preventing our nation’s strongest adversaries from having an advantage over our supply chain. I am proud to introduce this legislation alongside many of my House colleagues to keep the CCP from gaining a foothold from within our own borders.”