Congressman Valadao appointed to appropriations and budget committees

Last week, Congressman David G. Valadao (CA-22) was appointed to the House Committee on Appropriations, the committee responsible for funding the federal government and determining how American tax dollars are spent. Congressman Valadao has served on the House Committee on Appropriations since he was first elected to Congress in 2013.

Congressman Valadao is also joining the House Committee on Budget this Congress as one of the House Committee on Appropriations appointees. The rules of the House require that the House Committee on Budget’s membership be composed of five members from the House Committee on Ways and Means, five members from the House Committee on Appropriations, and one member from the House Committee on Rules.

“I am honored to continue my service on the House Committee on Appropriations and for the opportunity to join the House Committee on Budget,” said Congressman Valadao. “Serving on both the budget and appropriations committees gives the Central Valley a seat at the table in determining how your tax dollars are spent – a responsibility I do not take lightly. I look forward to working in the Republican majority to return to regular order and get our fiscal house in order.”

Congressman Valadao will serve on three subcommittees of the House Committee on Appropriations:

Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration

Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies

Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, and Related Agencies

Read more about the jurisdiction of the House Committee on Budget here.

Read more about the jurisdiction of the House Committee on Appropriations here.