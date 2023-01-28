Annual SpringFest is Back February 3rd Through 5th

The South Valley’s largest home show is back next week, kicking off on Friday, February 3rd at the Visalia Convention Center.

The 30th annual Visalia Home & Patio Springfest celebrates “Spring Renewal” and runs through Sunday, February 5th.

Attendees are invited to explore Springfest 2023 to get inspirational ideas, compare quotes, and “test drive” innovative products that will enhance both indoor and outdoor lifestyle.

Open to all ages, visitors can “Dream, Experience and Connect,” by seeing options in real time, connecting with professionals, and shopping the exhibit area.

This year’s Springfest features a Kid’s Area, where children can find do-it-yourself take home projects, and snag a great selfie with Otis the Dragon.

Springfest will take place Friday, February 3rd from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, February 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, February 5th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Visalia Convention Center (located at 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, CA).

Parking is free and general admission is $6 online, $8 per person at the door. Senior (65+) and Military admission is $4 online and $5 at the door, children under the age of 12 are free.

To purchase tickets online, find discount admission coupons and to learn more about Springfest, visit https://www.visaliahomeshows.com/springfest