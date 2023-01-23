The SOURCE LGBT+ Center’s Nick Vargas named Businessperson of the Year by Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare, Kings, and Fresno Counties, congratulates Nick Vargas, Co-Founder and Director of Development and Strategy, who was named “Business Person of the Year” at the annual Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Award Gala, held Friday January 20, 2023. Vargas was nominated alongside other well-known businesspeople: Beth Bruegman, Gil Aguilar, and Amanda Guajardo. The award is voted upon by the membership of the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce which includes the Gala committee and Board of Directors of the Chamber. The award is given to an outstanding business leader in the community who is making an impact on the local economy, the community, and the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber.

This marks the first time that the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce “Businessperson of the Year” award has been given to an out gay man.

In his acceptance speech, Vargas highlighted the growth and impact of The Source over the last 6 years and thanked those who have been instrumental in his work, including the staff and Board of Directors of The Source.

“I love the work I get to do because we contribute economically to Tulare/Kings Counties while improving and saving lives.” said Nick Vargas during his remarks.

The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

If you would like more information about this release, please contact Brian Poth, Executive Director at 559-429-4277, [email protected], Nick Vargas, Director of Development and Strategy at 559-429-4277, [email protected], or Jim Reeves, Community Liaison, at 559-284-1819 [email protected]