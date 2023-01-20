Visalia Rescue Mission welcomes Executive Director Michael Simmon

The Visalia Rescue Mission staff and board of directors are pleased to welcome Michael Simmon as the ministry’s new Executive Director. Former Director of Program Support and Development at Phoenix Rescue Mission, Simmon’s valuable skills as an entrepreneurial executive with over 20 years of social services and business leadership experience will enrich and help grow the ministry as they meet the rising needs of men and women trapped in cycles of homelessness, addiction, and poverty.

A graduate of Dallas Baptist University, Simmon is passionate about serving others through Christ. “I am deeply honored to be part of a ministry and community committed to making a real difference and transforming lives of homeless and hurting men and women for God’s glory,” said Simmon. “I am certain that I’m where God wants me to be and look forward to utilizing the gifts God has given me to serve this organization of extraordinary individuals who have committed their lives to serving the most vulnerable in our community.”

“We are very excited about the experience and insight Michael brings to our ministry and those we serve,” said Visalia Rescue Mission Board of Directors Chairman, Nathan Halls. “From his experience managing daily operations and teams in the restaurant industry to providing visionary leadership and implementing strategic objectives in workforce development, volunteer services and community partnerships, we have no doubt that Michael is equipped to guide our program participants to success with grace and compassion. His knowledge of developing social enterprises to empower the homeless and hurting will also be valuable in growing the Mission’s Vocational Enterprise programs.”

Simmon will begin his tenure as Visalia Rescue Mission Executive Director on January 9th, 2023.

Visalia Rescue Mission is a ministry partnering with Central California to serve the poor and those in need with the love and power of the Gospel of Christ, so they may become God-dependent and contributing members of their community.

Donations to the Mission can be made online at vrmhope.org. Lists of urgent needs, volunteer opportunities and information on their year-round programs and services can also be found on the Mission’s website.