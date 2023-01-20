Unlocking Soil Secrets event to demonstrate soil’s role in healthy climate

Sequoia Riverlands Trust (SRT) is pleased to announce that it will host “Unlocking Soil Secrets: Connecting Soil and Human Systems,” an event exploring the important topic of soil health and its role in creating a healthy climate. The collaborative, interactive event will take place January 28, 2023 from 10-1 at Kaweah Oaks Preserve near Exeter.

“Soil health is an essential component of sustainable agriculture and healthy natural spaces alike. In addition to supporting plant growth, healthy soil can also play a significant role in mitigating climate change,” said Bud Darwin, SRT Education and Volunteer Director. “Healthy soils sequester carbon, meaning that they can efficiently absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This can help to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which contribute to global warming.”

The event will feature Peter Donovan, founder of the Soil Carbon Coalition, who will discuss the importance of soil health and offer practical tips on how individuals and communities can work to improve soil health. Additionally, students from SRT’s EARTH Academy will lead science-based demonstrations on how soil systems can work to advantage. There will also be opportunities for attendees to ask questions and get more information on this important topic.

“We are excited to host this event and bring attention to the vital role that soil health plays in combating climate change,” said Logan Robertson Huecker, SRT Executive Director. “We hope that concerned citizens, farmers and ranchers, students and educators, land managers, and outdoor enthusiasts will attend and leave with a better understanding of the importance of soil health and ideas on how they can take action to improve it in their own communities and professional environments.”

The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs for hosted lunch are requested through SRT’s website calendar of events. For more info, contact [email protected] or visit the SRT website at sequoiariverlands.org.

About SRT’s Mission and Vision

Sequoia Riverlands Trust (SRT) is a regional nonprofit land trust dedicated to strengthening California’s heartland and the natural and agricultural legacy of the southern Sierra Nevada and San Joaquin Valley. The wealth, productivity, and beauty of this land inspires its work to conserve it for the prosperity and enjoyment of future generations. To conserve the lands and waters of California’s heartland, SRT engages landowners, farmers, conservationists, business partners, and governmental agencies to collaborate on land conservation throughout our region. For over 20 years, Sequoia Riverlands Trust has collaborated with landowners, agencies, and other nonprofit conservation organizations to protect more than 43,300 acres of natural lands across nine southern San Joaquin Valley Counties, including within Carrizo Plain National Monument. SRT’s nature preserves protect almost 15,000 acres of native landscapes, woodland communities and wildlife habitat. SRT also holds conservation easements on more than 28,000 acres of protected open space land, many on working farms and ranches.