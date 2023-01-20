Tulare Historical Museumreturns with Wine, Cheese, & Chocolate fundraiser

Back by popular demand, the Tulare Historical Museum is excited to announce the return of A Night of… Wine, Cheese, & Chocolate! Dress to the nines and enjoy an elegant evening set against the backdrop of Tulare’s beautiful historic displays and curated art gallery. The annual event is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 6:30pm-9:30pm.

Attendees will sample specialty California wines served by local connoisseurs and delight their taste buds with fine local cheeses and chocolates. To help celebrate the evening, each guest will receive an elegant wine glass for tasting. Tickets to the fundraiser are $50 per person, and space is limited. Reserve your tickets today by contacting us at [email protected] or 559-686-2074.