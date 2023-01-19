Start your plans now to attend the World Ag Expo

Go online to get your tickets today! Use the code ENEWS1 for $3 off each admission ticket you purchase online. Click here to purchase tickets now.

World Ag Expo®: Plan Your Trip and See it All

With so much to do and see, how can you possibly get to it all? My Show Planner, powered by Map Your Show, is your key to taking on World Ag Expo®. Search exhibitors by keyword, product category, company name, location, and more.

New for 2023:

Western States Beefmaster Breed Association joins the WW Livestock Demonstration PavilionSee demonstrations with livestock every day of the show! You’ll find WW Livestock Systems and the demonstrations in their pavilion at the corner of Median & U Streets at the East side of the grounds.

Test Drives & DemonstrationsMore exhibitors than ever before will demonstrate their equipment in their space. Check this list to see who gets added each week!

Location Change: VIP Event TentThe home for ticketed and private events at the show, the VIP Event Tent is now inside the grounds on the East side of the show. Go to https://bit.ly/WAE23-SpecialEvents to see some of the events taking place here.

Accommodations are Filling Up Fast: Book Now!

Remember to book your accommodations as soon as possible. We strongly suggest planning your stay in advance, as many of our local hotels fill up during the days surrounding the show.

Work with local experts: Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau has created a site just for World Ag Expo® visitors! Click here to get started today. Or call their team at 559.981.5500.

Accommodations Note:

World Ag Expo does not partner with any travel agencies, and does not offer any hotel blocks. Please book directly with local hotels or work with area Visitor Bureaus at https://www.worldagexpo.com/attendees/ in the General Information section.

Rules of Entry

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all our Guests, please respect the following rules:

All persons, bags, parcels, clothing and other items may be subject to screening/security checks within the grounds, buildings, entrances and gates. Security checks are ongoing.

Please supervise children at all times. Tram and cart traffic can be dangerous.

Documentary evidence of an active CCW license is required for all firearms

Knives under 4″ are permitted

ADA approved service animals (ex. Dogs and miniature horses) are permitted. Service animals must remain on a leash or in a harness and under the control of the owner at all times. Owner must clean up after their service animals.

Prohibited items:

Unlicensed guns

Explosive devices

Comfort animals and pets – please note: it is a misdemeanor criminal violation to misrepresent a dog as a service animal CA Penal Code 365.7

Knives with blades longer than 4″

Marijuana

Outside alcoholic beverages

Other items that we determine may be harmful or disruptive

Prohibited activities:

Distribution of printed or recorded materials of any kind outside of designated exhibit space

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the show or any associated facility

Event Details at-a-Glance

2023 World Ag Expo® 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare

$20 gate admission, $17 online ticket price with discount code ENEWS1 entered at checkout

February 14 & February 15: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m, February 16: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.