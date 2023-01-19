Arts Visalia presents: Identity, a juried community art exhibition

What do you think of when you think of identity? Is it personal, social, communal, or something else? A diverse array of local artists have chosen to answer that question with the March juried community art exhibition Identity. Each artist explores the question, “Who are you?” in their own unique way. The Exhibition is on display from March 1st-31st with an opening reception on March 3rd from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Join us in April for Narrative, a printmaking exhibition featuring four printmakers from across the country. Artists Michael Barnes, Meghan O’Conner, Humberto Saenz, and Matthew Hopson-Walker all make artwork that relies on narrative elements in their art for sociopolitical, satirical, or physiological purposes. The Exhibition will be on display from April 5th-28th with a First Friday opening reception on April 7th from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Art classes for children and adults are available at Arts Visalia. Enrollment and class information can be found online at artsvisalia.org or stop by the gallery.

