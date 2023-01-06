Tulare County Library’s Dinuba Branch Begins Remodel

The Tulare County Library’s Dinuba Branch remodeling project is about to begin in late January 2023. Due to the project the Branch closed Tuesday, January 3, 2023 to pack up and move books, computers, and other items. Pick Up services and book returns are available until Thursday, January 12, 2023. Following that, the location is unavailable for in person services until the project is completed.

After January 12, items should be returned to Tulare County Library branches including nearby London and Orosi or other San Joaquin Valley Library System (SJVLS) member locations like Reedley (a Fresno County Branch). Items checked out and returned to Fresno County Public Library of other SJVLS members’ locations may be subject to late fees. Find a SJVLS library location at www.sjvls.org/library-locations.

Patrons can find services at nearby London, Orosi, and Ivanhoe. These three branches will be open an additional day per week beginning Tuesday, January 24, 2023, go to www.tularecountylibrary.org/locations for most recent branch open hours. Other services include weekly Pop Up Bookmobile stops in Dinuba begin in February 2023, with locations announced on the Dinuba Branch Facebook pages www.facebook.com/DinubaBranch. The Library continues programs and events in community locations in Dinuba including parks, Dinuba Chamber of Commerce, local schools and daycares, and more. Details on these can be found on the Dinuba Branch Library Facebook page.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an adult and family literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or local branch pages, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter at twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.