Tulare City Historical Museum exhibit honors local women

In honor of Women’s History Month in March, the Tulare Historical Museum presents an exhibit featuring selected women who have had a significant impact on the city of Tulare. A Female History: Women Who Have Made Tulare Great, highlights the lives and accomplishments of Delores Browning, Daisy Fung, Ruth Sayre, and Alice Topham.

The diverse women in this exhibit represent a wide range of backgrounds, including those in the military, education, civic leadership, and motherhood. Two are even descendants of Tulare’s first pioneer families. The exhibit takes the viewer on a journey that chronicles the childhoods, family lives, work duties, and major achievements of these distinguished local women.

The exhibit will be on view from Jan. 26th – April 1st in the museum’s Depot Gallery. A coordinating program will be held on Thursday, Mar. 23rd at 5:30pm in the museum’s Heritage Art Gallery. Scheduled speakers will include Terry Sayre and Ellen Gorelick.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.