Theatre Company to hold six weeks of classes this spring

Beginning in February, TCOE’s Theatre Company will hold six weeks of spring classes open to students throughout the county. Classes will be held from February 14 until March 23, at TCOE’s Doe Avenue Complex, located at 7000 W. Doe Avenue in Visalia.

Students will be able to choose from acting classes taught by Theatre Company director Bethany Rader, voice classes by music director Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa, and dance classes by choreographer McKenna Friend-Hoffman.

There will be a student limit per class. Once the limit is reached, prospective students will be notified and placed on the waitlist. If a spot opens or more students can be added, prospective students will be added to the class.

Each class discipline costs $30, but scholarships are available to those in need. Students will only pay for their classes once they have been officially admitted.

For more information about the classes or to sign up, visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo/Catalog/Classes.