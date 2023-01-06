Agricultural Community Honors 6 Valley Women – Blattler to Receive Honorary Award

The honorees will be recognized at a special luncheon on Wednesday, March 1 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Hall. The luncheon begins at 11 a.m. and will feature local Fresno State wines, raffle prizes, and the honoree program. Tickets for the luncheon are $60 per person if purchased by February 17; $70 per person starting February 18. Tables are eight are available for $600. To purchase tickets or sponsor the event click here or contact Mia Mirassou at Ag Leadership at [email protected] or by phone (831) 585-1030; or Ag One (559) 278-4266. Common Threads is a collaborative effort of Ag Leadership, Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and the Ag One Foundation. Net proceeds raised from the luncheon support the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (Ag Leadership), Ag One Foundation in support of Fresno State agriculture and charities of the honorees’ choice.