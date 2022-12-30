Tim Ward sworn into office

On December 28, Tim Ward was sworn in to his third full term as Tulare County

District Attorney. The oath of office was administered by Visalia Mayor Brian

Poochigian.

“I am again honored to lead the men and women of this office through what I believe are challenging times for prosecutors and law enforcement,” said Ward. “Where so many

legislative and societal movements stand solely with the accused, we must never forget

those who violence damages and whose fruits of hard work are torn away by criminal

conduct. It is our duty and our honor to stand ready for victims.”

In 2012, Ward was appointed District Attorney by the Tulare County Board of

Supervisors. Ward won election for District Attorney in 2014, 2018, and 2022. He has

served in the Office of the District Attorney in several prosecutorial and administrative

positions since 1999. A graduate of the University of Tennessee and Western State

University College of Law, Ward served as an officer in the United States Army from

1989 to 1992 and was discharged honorably at the rank of Captain. In addition to his

duties in Tulare County, Ward serves as the President of the California District Attorneys

Association, the first such representative from Tulare County to ever serve in the

position.