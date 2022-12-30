Tim Ward sworn into office

On December 28, Tim Ward was sworn in to his third full term as Tulare County
District Attorney. The oath of office was administered by Visalia Mayor Brian
Poochigian.
“I am again honored to lead the men and women of this office through what I believe are challenging times for prosecutors and law enforcement,” said Ward. “Where so many
legislative and societal movements stand solely with the accused, we must never forget
those who violence damages and whose fruits of hard work are torn away by criminal
conduct. It is our duty and our honor to stand ready for victims.”
In 2012, Ward was appointed District Attorney by the Tulare County Board of
Supervisors. Ward won election for District Attorney in 2014, 2018, and 2022. He has
served in the Office of the District Attorney in several prosecutorial and administrative
positions since 1999. A graduate of the University of Tennessee and Western State
University College of Law, Ward served as an officer in the United States Army from
1989 to 1992 and was discharged honorably at the rank of Captain. In addition to his
duties in Tulare County, Ward serves as the President of the California District Attorneys
Association, the first such representative from Tulare County to ever serve in the
position.