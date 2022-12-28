Tulare Local Health Care District recruiting new CEO

The Tulare Local Healthcare District (the “District”) is currently seeking applicants for the Chief Executive Officer position. This is an exciting opportunity for an individual possessing excellent communication skills who is interested in supporting the District’s efforts to provide safe, efficient, technologically advanced healthcare with respect for the diversity of the region the District serves.

Under the general direction of the District’s Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer will perform a wide variety of higher level technical, financial, and administrative tasks. A full job description is available on the Career Opportunities page of the District website.

Career Opportunities – Tulare Local Healthcare District

Interested parties can submit a cover and resume with 3 listed references to [email protected] or submit in an envelope marked CONFIDENTIAL by mail or in person. Mail: Tulare Local Healthcare District, Attn: Careers, PO BOX 1136, Tulare CA 93275-1136 Drop Off: Administrative Offices, 842 N. Gem Street, Tulare, CA 93274

The job listing will also be posted on Indeed.com and ZipRecruiter.com for those who prefer to apply online. Applications will be accepted until Friday, January 20, 2023, at 5:00 PM. (If mailed, applications must be postmarked no later than January 20, 2023). The salary for this position will be based on the depth and breadth of experience of a particular applicant as relevant to the requirements of the advertised position. For more information, please call (559) 685-3465 or Tulare Local Healthcare District 559-685-3879 [email protected]