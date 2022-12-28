Celebrate 2023 with Visalia PAL Resolution 5K Run

Choose your pace and your place with the 7th Annual Visalia PAL Resolution 5K Run.

Taking place this year on New Year’s Eve, the Resolution Run will be held Saturday, December 31st, starting at 7:45 a.m. with the Kids Fun Run.

This year’s run will be held in downtown Visalia in Garden Street Plaza and feature a 5K Run, 5K Walk, Kids Fun Run and a 5K Run/Walk Virtual Run.

Registration is open now and is $35 per participant for the 5K Run/Walk and the 5K Run/Walk Virtual Run, there is no charge for the Kids Fun Run. Registration is open now online at through runsignup.com/visaliapal.

Packet Pickup day will be at the Wittman Center, located at 315 W. Pearl St., Visalia, CA) on Friday, December 30th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants can also pick-up their packets before the race starts on December 31st.

Proceeds raised will fund Visalia PAL kids attending PAL Honor Camp in June 2023, as well as the PAL boxing and bike repair programs.

For more information on the 7th Annual Visalia PAL 2023 Resolution 5K Run, contact Visalia PAL at (559) 732-2233.

To connect with Visalia PAL and get updates on this event and other activities and programs, follow or like them on Facebook.