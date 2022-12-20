Fresno Yosemite International Airport Winter Holiday Travel Tips

Airports nationwide, including Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), will be busy during the Winter Holiday travel season. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 30 to be the busiest days during the travel season.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive early and prepared for travel. With flights anticipated near or at capacity, fewer options may be available to accommodate rebooking if flights are missed.

During this busy travel season, FAT’s goal is to make the travel experience a convenient and happy one. For easy and carefree travel, FAT offers these tips to help with the holiday travel journey:

Airlines

A rrive early at the airport up to two hours prior to domestic flight departures and up to three hours prior to international flights.

Check with your airline on flight status before leaving for the airport. Convenient flights status links are available on most airline websites and mobile apps, or passengers may telephone their airline for flight status information.

Check with your airline and review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the latest COVID-19 travel requirements specific to your destination and requirements for international travelers returning to the United States.

Pack Smart

Pack smart; start with empty bags. By packing for travel with empty bags, passengers are less likely to bring prohibited items through a TSA checkpoint. Check for prohibited items by using the “ What Can I Bring ?” page on TSA.gov .

TSA Security Screening

Just in time for the winter travel season, TSA has added more capacity at the security screening lane for an improved passenger experience.

Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours prior to travel with any questions about screening procedures and to find out what to expect at the security checkpoint. TSA Cares also arranges assistance at the checkpoint for travelers with specific needs.

Ensure gifts are unwrapped and can be inspected. TSA encourages those traveling with gifts to use gift bags that can be easily opened or gift boxes with lids that can be removed, so that contents can be inspected if required. Fully wrapped gifts may need to be opened if deemed necessary by a TSA officer. Instead, consider placing unwrapped gifts in checked baggage.

Review TSA’s 3-1-1 Liquids Rule for carry-on bags. Travelers may bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in their carry-on bag and through the checkpoint. These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces or less per item. Pack items that are in containers larger than 3.4 ounces in checked baggage.

Prepare for traveling with food. If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it, or pour it, the TSA considers this item a liquid. And if it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.

Parking

Parking is in high demand during peak holiday periods. Since lots can fill up quickly, please keep an alternate lot in mind in case your first choice is no longer available upon arrival. Travelers with parking questions can contact FAT’s parking operator SP+ at 559.252.0052. For parking options and a printable map, please visit flyfresno.com/parking/ .

Cell Phone Waiting and Ground Transportation

A Free Cell Phone Waiting Area is conveniently located near the terminal to accommodate friends and family who are picking up arriving passengers. Look for the blue signs to the lot entrance. Drivers must stay with their vehicles.

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up area, Fresno Area Express (FAX), and V-Line are in front of terminal Departures curb at the center median and marked with blue signage. For a map of ground transportation locations, please visit flyfresno.com/parking/

Taxi service is available across from the Baggage Claim doors at the center median.

Holiday Entertainment at FAT

Enjoy the Holiday Music Program returning for the sixth straight year with live musical performances by a talented lineup of local pianists and the Simba School of Music. As part of the Airport’s Arts & Culture Program, these musicians will entertain travelers and guests creating a festive holiday vibe throughout the season.

Snap a few selfies with Gordo, holiday-themed selfie stations with friendly snowmen, cozy bears, and sparkling holiday trees.

Health and Safety

While masks and face coverings are now optional for U.S. and some international travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people wear face masks in indoor areas of public transportation and transportation hubs. CDC provides health recommendations for domestic travel and for international travel on its website at: CDC.gov .

Winter Holiday Travel Updates

