Birding nature walk at the Tule River Parkway Tomorrow!

Take a break and breathe in a nature experience on a sunny winter day. This is a family friendly one hour event starting at 11 am on Wednesday December 21, 2022. Three local groups are coordinating efforts to provide the public with an opportunity to enjoy nature close to home. Tule River Parkway Association, Alta Peak Chapter of CNPS and Joan Parker from Tulare Audubon are providing a birding walk at the Tule River Parkway.

The walk will feature local experts pointing out and talking about the birds which use the river corridor for shelter and food. We will see small birds which eat seeds produced by the native plants in the gardens, larger birds who fly from tree to tree, and if we are lucky, we will see Great Blue Herons and Egrets who fish in the Tule River.

Meet for the walk at the Tule River Parkway parking lot. The lot entrance is at the southwest corner of the Jaye Street bridge over the Tule River, look for the green sign. The bridge crosses the Tule River near Harbor Freight. The Parkway path is paved and with an easy walking surface. Contact Cathy Capone for more information at [email protected]