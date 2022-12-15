University Preparatory High School to hold annual Winter Concert next week

University Preparatory High School (UPHS) will hold its annual Winter Concert at Gateway Church in Visalia on Monday, December 19 beginning at 7:00 p.m. The church is located at 1100 S. Sowell St., near Mt. Whitney High School.

In addition to the performances by UPHS chamber and concert choirs, beginning and advanced handbell ensembles, beginning guitar group, and the school’s orchestra will perform.

Five UPHS students were selected for the Tulare-Kings Counties Music Educators Association (TKMEA) Honor Orchestra. They include Liam Curtiss, cello; Maya Gamez, cello; Hollen Wegley, cello; Hannah Wegley, viola; and Sophia Weber, violin. Curtiss was also accepted into the California Orchestra Directors Association (CODA) Honor Orchestra and received first chair placement.

Concertgoers are welcome to make donations at the door, which will be used to support UPHS music programs. For more information on attending the Winter Concert, call UPHS at (559) 730-2529.

Prior to Monday’s performance, the advanced handbells will join the Kings Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, December 18 at the Hanford Fox Theatre for Christmas at the Fox at 4:00 p.m. The advanced handbells have been invited to perform at several local theatres while the choirs have participated in Sing Loud, Sing On and Nothing But Treble at the LJ Williams Theater.

The CODA Honor Orchestra’s performance will be held on Saturday, December 3 at Wilson Middle School Performance Hall in San Diego. The concert begins at 1:00 p.m.

The TKMEA Honor Orchestra will take place on Saturday, February 4 at 1 p.m. at the Frank “Buck” Shaffer Theater in Porterville.