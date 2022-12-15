Tulare County Animal Services launches Adventure Paws

Tulare County Animal Services (TCAS) is introducing Adventure Paws, a new program where you can take one of the Tulare County Animal Shelter dogs out for the day and have your own adventure! You could go shopping at a dog-friendly store, go for a walk, take a hike, or hang out at home and watch a movie. No matter the adventure, it’s sure to be a Doggone Good Time!

Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a reliable vehicle, but beyond that the possibilities are endless.

“Adventure Paws is a wonderful program! It allows for our shelter dogs to gain valuable interactions and in turn, allows for potential adopters to gain valued information and connections with our dogs,” shared Candace Harrington, Animal Services Coordinator. “If you or your family is thinking about getting a dog for the holidays or for the new year, Adventure Paws is a great way to test the waters and enjoy an outing with one of our friendly shelter dogs.”

The process is simple: just sign up for a time to stop by the Tulare County Animal Shelter and pick up a dog between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. You will fill out an application, and TCAS staff will bring you a dog that is friendly and that matches your plans for the day. Then off you go to have some fun!

All the necessary supplies will be provided, including a leash, dog collar, water bowl, treats, toys, a blanket, a kit that contains waste bags, and an information sheet of Do’s and Don’ts. Once the adventure is complete, participants bring the dog back to the shelter before 2:00 p.m. the same day.

Tulare County Animal Services encourages participants to take some photos and fill out the pet’s report card to let them know how your dog did. TCAS will use the information you provide to help find a forever home for that pet. Use the link below to sign up for any available Adventure Paws date, Tuesday through Saturday.