Three Leapfrog “A’s” for Adventist Health Hanford, Reedley, Selma

Adventist Health Hanford, Reedley, and Selma have earned Grade “A’s” from the Leapfrog Group. For Adventist Health Reedley, this marks the hospital’s second consecutive Grade “A.” This national distinction celebrates each hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

“This momentous achievement places Adventist Health Hanford, Reedley, and Selma as leaders in healthcare and demonstrates our consistently high safety and quality outcomes,” says Central Valley Network President Andrea Kofl. “We are thankful to The Leapfrog Group for their recognition of the top-tier safety and care our physicians and associates provide every day.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see Adventist Health Reedley's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org