Sierra View Terra Bella center first holiday event & health fair a success

With more than 450 people in attendance, community members were lining up an hour before the gates opened for Sierra View Community Health Center – Terra Bella’s Jolly Jingle and Health Fair event on December 8, 2022.

“Our goal for this event was to create awareness of the services we offer at our Terra Bella Community Health Center and to bring cheer to those we serve,” said Guadalupe Vasquez, SVMC’s Health Clinic Manager. “With the turnout we had, we’re confident we accomplished this and are thankful for all who came out. We hope to continue to build relationships with the residents of Terra Bella and surrounding communities. Our hopes are to do this again next year!”

With a passport style sheet of paper in hand, event goers made their way through various booths to receive a stamp and educational resources. Those who tabled at the event included some of Sierra View Medical Center’s community partners including: Central California Family Crisis Center, Inc., Tulare County Office of Education, Porterville Area Coordinating Council, United States Postal Service, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, California Farmworker Foundation, and Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Popcorn, cookies and refreshments were also being served.

Inside the community health center, as families waited to have their children’s picture taken with Santa, they were greeted with a cuddly teddy bear and a warm blanket. Blankets went quickly and were generously donated by the Sierra View Foundation and given out by two active members, Jackie Witzel and Brandi Holmes.

After receiving their photo, guests were ushered through the second half of the health center where screenings of glucose, hemoglobin, blood pressure and/or BMI were offered, as well as free flu shots. Those who work in the Terra Bella Community Health Center and additional SVMC staff members volunteered their time to give these services to community members during the event. A total of 140 community members walked away with screening results and 32 received their flu shots.

Outside, a warm welcome was given from SVMC President & CEO, Donna Hefner, followed by Josue Fernandez, Director of Operations, FQHC before giving the spotlight to Ballet Folklorico del Flor, from Summit Charter School. The talented group provided entertainment for guests as street style tacos with a side of rice and beans were enjoyed. As cheerful music played, adults were visiting with each other and staff in between entertainment as they enjoyed their meals, and even some of the children were playing catch with the Tulare County Sheriffs.

SVMC President and CEO, Donna Hefner reached out and personally gave accolades to all who helped put on the successful event: “The Jolly Jingle was an amazing event for our Terra Bella community. I appreciate everyone who contributed to this huge success. Your donation of your time and service went above and beyond and thank you for your commitment. It takes a village to make an event like this impactful and your teamwork made it very special.”

As far as the surrounding towns such as Lindsay to right across the street from the community health center in Terra Bella, families joined in for the holiday event that SVMC’s Terra Bella Community Health Center hopes to host again in the future. Attendees walked away with educational resources, results from various health screenings, teddy bears, warm blankets, a full stomach, smiles and even free flu shots, just in time to make their way to the much anticipated nearby Children’s Christmas Parade in Porterville. To learn more about the Terra Bella Community health Center services, visit sierra-view.com/hospital-services/terra-bella-community-health-center/.