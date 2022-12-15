New councilmember sworn in to serve the City of Porterville

The Porterville City Council held a Special Meeting on December 13, 2022, for the swear-in of the newly-elected Members of Council. Raymond Beltran was sworn-in to represent District 1, replacing incumbent Lawana Tate, and Greg Meister was sworn in to represent District 2, replacing Milt Stowe who did not seek reelection. Both Members of Council were sworn-in by retired California Superior Court Judge Glade Roper. After being sworn-in and the new Members of Council being seated on the dais, the Council considered its reorganization, which resulted in Martha A. Flores being reappointed unanimously as Mayor, and Kellie Carrillo again being reappointed unanimously as Vice Mayor. The City of Porterville would like to express its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Councilmembers Milt Stowe and Lawana Tate for their dedicated service to the City and the Porterville community.

