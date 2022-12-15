Future Superstar Jennah “The Gem” Creason from Visalia ranked #1 boxer in the Nation

Jennah “The Gem” Creason is a standout with Visalia PAL Boxing. She started with Visalia PAL at the age of 9 with one goal in mind, to become a world champion.

When she entered the PAL Boxing gym for the first time, she saw pictures on the wall of past Visalia PAL champions. I told her with hard work and dedication she could also become a champion one day. Jennah replied, “I will be a champion.”

Now at the age of 16, she has conquered her competition and has over 24 fights and 3 TKOs under her belt. Jennah is a Junior at Redwood High School with a 4.0 grade point average and is involved in FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes). Jennah is an all-around athlete and keeps her father, Larry Creason, busy while taking her to practice 5 days a week as she trains in 7 different sports: Jiu-jitsu, Wrestling, Muay-Thai, Boxing, Judo, No-Gi, and holds a brown belt in Shotokan Karate.

Jennah has dreams of fighting in the 2024 Olympics and becoming a World Champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts).

Her most recent title came with her visit to Lubbock, TX in December 2022 where she fought in the USA Boxing National Championships. She had two opponents, one from Ohio and the other from Georgia. She won both bouts by unanimous decision leaving no doubt in obtaining the title as the #1 ranked boxer in the nation.

Jennah is now a 2-time National Champion in two different weight divisions within the last year. Her other titles include: 2x “Desert Showdown” Champion 1x Jr. Golden Gloves Champion 1x Gold/Silver States Champion 1x National Silver Gloves Champion 2x USA Boxing National Champion