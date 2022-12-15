Annual Christmas Bird Count scheduled for Sunday, December 18

Students, parents, teachers, and community members are invited to join the annual SCICON and Circle J Christmas Bird Count on Sunday, December 18. The morning bird count will be held at SCICON from 8:00 a.m. until noon. The afternoon count will be held at the Circle J-Norris Ranch from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m.

For 123 years, the National Audubon Society has conducted annual Christmas Bird Counts (CBCs) involving thousands of volunteers across the United States, Canada, and several other countries in the Western Hemisphere. CBCs are early-winter bird censuses conducted between December 14 and January 5 each year and led by community science organizations. The surveys are conducted within 15-mile diameter circles established by the Audubon Society.

In Tulare County, three active circles exist – one at the Kaweah Oaks Preserve, one at the Giant Forest Village in the Sequoia National Park, and one in Springville. The SCICON outdoor education program and its Circle J-Norris Ranch field study site both fall within the Springville survey area.

Participants in the SCICON and Circle J CBC are encouraged to bring their own lunch and water, and to dress warmly. Binoculars will be provided to those who need them. Please RSVP by calling Amanda Driver at (559) 539-2263 or 359-8575.