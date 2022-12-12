Tulare Historical Museum Brings Back Santa Claus this Holiday

The Tulare Historical Museum is partnering again this Christmas with the PPC Memorial Foundation to bring the community, Photos with Santa!

Santa will be at THM on Sat., Dec. 17th from 12pm-4pm in the Christmas Train and Holiday Display room, located in the museum’s Depot Gallery. Photos with Santa and museum tour is $10; hot chocolate will also be available for purchase. Proceeds support the non-profit organization PPCMF & the Tulare Historical Museum. Disclaimer: Professional set up and Santa provided. Photos are taken with customers personal devices (cellphone, camera, etc.).

The PPCMF is a local charity group whose main goal is to create awareness for drowsy driving. Their foundation strives to give back to the community through sports, scholarships, and by helping families who are faced with tragedy.

For more information, contact us at [email protected] or 559-686-2074.

About the Tulare Historical Museum

The Tulare Historical Museum opened in 1985 on the site of Tulare’s first permanent public-school house. The Museum’s beautifully crafted exhibits showcase Tulare’s unique history, including the Yokuts Indians, the area’s first inhabitants, and the founding of Tulare by the Southern Pacific Railroad. The museum features special collections dedicated to Tulare’s hometown heroes, including Olympic champions Bob Mathias and Sim Iness; while also being home to the Manuel Toledo Military Collection, one of the most comprehensive military collections in the Central Valley. In addition to offering guided tours of these exhibits, the museum has a scheduled Calendar of Events with temporary art, historical, cultural and holiday exhibits on view in its Heritage Art Gallery and Depot Gallery. For more event information, visit tularehistoricalmuseum.org/events.