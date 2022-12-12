Eagle Mountain Casino host Hiring Fair December 14th

Eagle Mountain Casino will hold a job fair on Wednesday, December 14th, at the Employment Development Department office in Porterville from 8:30 am-10:30 am. The hiring event will be a joint effort with the Employment Connection. The Eagle Mountain Casino team will collect resumes, so applicants are encouraged to dress to impress and have resumes in hand. A career at Eagle Mountain Casino means longevity, great benefits, and a wide variety of positions and schedules with the opportunity to advance.

Over 100 positions will be available to join the Eagle Mountain Casino team at the hiring events, including new casino relocation positions opening soon. Positions include revenue auditors, card dealers, cashiers, maintenance workers, bartenders, cocktail servers, barbacks, servers, steakhouse servers, steakhouse cooks, cooks, prep cooks, hosts, and dishwashers, and there will be some part-time custodial positions, slot attendants, and many more.

“We are still looking to fill 450 positions overall”, said Charles Farmer, Director of Human Resources at Eagle Mountain Casino.

All available jobs are posted on Eagle Mountain Casino’s website.

Salvador Ambriz is the Director of Casino Marketing for Eagle Mountain Casino. He has been with the casino for 16 years and describes how he was able to grow his career with Eagle Mountain Casino. Ambriz attended a job fair in 2006 and was hired on the spot by the Marketing department.

“I started working as a Summit Club representative, and the Summit Club Manager was William Garfield, who is now a member of the Tribal Council. Seeing as I was trying to get more involved with marketing and loved being out in the front with guests instead of the back, he allowed me to be involved with the slot tournaments. Next, I was offered the Supervisor position and was involved with data and player development. Then, I became the Marketing Coordinator dealing with the same duties but more of the digital side and social media. Recently I was promoted to Director of Casino Marketing, which handles the casino hosts, player development, promotions, and anything that has to do with players and casino marketing”, said Ambriz.

If you want to join the Eagle Mountain Casino team, Hiring Events will be held on December 14th from 8:30 am-10:30 am at the Employment Development Department office at 1063 W. Henderson Ave, Porterville, CA 93257. For more information and an updated list of available positions, please call 559-788-1877 or go to www.eaglemtncasino.com/careers.

Currently, Eagle Mountain Casino is located 17 miles east of Porterville and is a full-service casino owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. Guests must be 18 years of age to enter. The casino is open 24/7. In addition, the Grizzly Food court is open 24/7, and the River Steakhouse is open Friday – Sunday from 5pm – 10pm. Eagle Mountain Casino is a short drive from Bakersfield or Visalia.

The new casino property is scheduled to open soon, off Highway 65 in Porterville, CA, next to the Porterville Fair Grounds. The new property will double in size, growing to over 100,000 square feet, featuring new dining options, 1750 slot machines, 20 table games, and a state-of-the-art event center.