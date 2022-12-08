You are invited to Winter Wonderland THIS weekend at Mooney Grove Park. This 3-night walk-through event is free for all to attend.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux will open the 3rd annual Winter Wonderland with an opening ceremony Friday beginning sharply at 4:30 p.m. at Mooney Grove Park. The opening ceremony is not open to the public as the main entrance to the park will not open until 5:30 p.m.

For the ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Friday, enter the park through the maintenance gate on “A” Street, on the south side of the park. You will be guided to a parking lot away from the maintenance building.

During the opening ceremony and on behalf of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Youth Services Unit, Sheriff Boudreaux will give 20 brand new bicycles to pre-selected PAL kids who were chosen by their teachers for being hard workers and outstanding students.

Who: Tulare County Sheriff’s Youth Services Unit

What: Winter Wonderland, a walk-thru holiday light display

When: Dec. 9-11, 2022, from 6-9:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and gates close at 9 p.m.

Where: Mooney Grove Park, 27000 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

Cost: FREE to attend. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Info: Public Relations (559) 802-9412

At 7 p.m. each night, the Tulare County Museum of Farm Labor and Agriculture will host a story time. So, grab your kids and head to Mooney Grove this weekend and be sure to bring your letters for Santa. We will have a Santa mailbox available for your convenience.