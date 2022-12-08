Old fashioned Christmas at the Zalud House Museum

Candlelight Tours to take place on December 9, 10, 16 and 17 Porterville, CA – The Zalud House Museum will host its annual “Old Fashioned Christmas”

Candlelight Tours on December 9, 10, 16 and 17 from 6:00-8:00 PM. The Zalud House will come alive with the holiday spirit by featuring special seasonal displays, vintage decorations and yuletide piano music. The guided tours and refreshments are sure to provide an enjoyable evening for the whole family. Admission is only $3 for adults and $1 for children. No reservations are needed.

Built in 1891, the Zalud House is one of few museums in the nation that is furnished entirely with the original owners’ possessions. It is listed in the National Historical Registry of Old Houses and in the National Register of Historic Places. The museum is located at 393 North Hockett Street. For more information on the Candlelight Tours or the Zalud House Museum call (559) 791-7695 or visit the City of Porterville website at www.ci.porterville.ca.us.